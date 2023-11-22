In a major collaborative move, e-commerce giant Amazon and South Korean auto manufacturer Hyundai have agreed to begin selling vehicles in the US in 2024.
Under the deal, Hyundai will work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider and will involve the integration of the Alexa built-in experience into Hyundai’s next-generation vehicles.
Dealerships
In 2024, auto dealers for the first time will be able to sell vehicles in Amazon’s US store, and Hyundai will be the first brand available for customers to purchase.
In a statement, Amazon and Hyundai said: “This new digital shopping experience will make it easy for customers to purchase a new car online, and then pick it up or have it delivered by their local dealership at a time that works best for them.
“Customers will be able to search on Amazon for available vehicles in their area based on a range of preferences, including model, trim, colour, and features, choose their preferred car, and then check out online with their chosen payment and financing options — all within the Amazon experience they already know and trust. This new shopping experience will create another way for dealers to build awareness of their selection and offer convenience to their customers.”
Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, said: “Our broad, strategic partnership should do just that, from changing the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online, to making it simple to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments, and calendar checks, to enabling Hyundai to transform their customer experiences and business operations by moving to AWS. We look forward to inventing together for many years.”
Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said: “Partnering with one of the world’s most customer-centric organizations unlocks incredible opportunities as we continue to expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification and realize the future of smart mobility.
“Amazon is the ideal partner to help realize our vision of progress for humanity, including improving how people and goods move more efficiently and sustainably. Hyundai is the first automotive company available for full end-to-end transactions in Amazon’s U.S. store and this is another example of how we continue to push for ways to elevate the customer journey together with our outstanding retail partners.”