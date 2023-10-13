Insurance industry insiders believe the most susceptible product line to embedded insurance disruption is motor insurance, according to GlobalData polling.

Over a quarter of respondents to a poll by GlobalData, a business intelligence provider, said that motor insurance is likely to be the most disrupted segment, followed by life insurance and then home and health insurance equally.

Embedded insurance, when a non-insurance company provides cover for a product or service at the point-of-sale (or as part of a subscription or membership package), is a rapidly evolving trend that has benefited from the growth in mobile and e-commerce technology.

Embedded insurance presents new opportunities for insurers to expose customers to their products via partnerships with B2C intermediaries.

Alongside tech trends (such as big data, artificial intelligence and the proliferation of third-party APIs) many players, both inside and outside the industry, see embedded insurance as a major disruptor to product distribution channels.

GlobalData polling found that motor insurance is the most ripe for disruption (with 28.4% of votes), followed by life insurance (22.6%) and then household and health insurance jointly in third place (14.8%).

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Insurers should be prepared for the changing face of distribution across these product lines as consumers increasingly seek simple avenues to purchase cover for the services or products they buy.

Tesla is arguably the leader in embedded motor solutions. Its own insurance product is cheaper than legacy players’ offering for Teslas while incorporating many of the in-built telematics systems in the vehicle to create feedback loops for both driver and manufacturer, and these can potentially improve driving and inform of design changes if needed.

Tesla’s loyal followers also help the business sell its product – if a consumer is keen to buy a Tesla, they are likely to buy its insurance product too.

During Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings call, in January 2023, CEO Elon Musk said that an average of 17% of its customers had purchased the Tesla Insurance product.

Source: GlobalData, findings based on a poll of industry insiders run on Verdict Media websites in Q3 2023. There were 155 respondents.

Life insurance

Embedded life insurance slightly lags the trend seen in general insurance lines, although evidence from our poll suggests insiders nevertheless see this as an area ripe for innovation and disruption.

These policies tend to be embedded into products related to life events, with the emergence of partnerships between life insurers and real estate and banking players.

Examples include a collaboration between Allianz Life in Ghana and Pay Angel Remittance to embed life solutions into digital remittance services, as well as US InsurTech Bubble’s ‘Insurance-in-a-Box’ offering, which allows partners to embed home and life products into real estate transactions for customers.

The embedded insurance trend is set to proliferate over the coming decade: InsTech London estimates that the market size of embedded insurance in the property and casualty segment alone will grow six-fold from 2022 to reach $700 billion in GWP by 2030.

Key benefits to the industry will be delivered by reducing friction in the purchasing process, minimising distribution costs, and generally cutting the global protection gap.

Market players should have some form of embedded distribution strategy to stay competitive in the next generation of insurance.

How can life insurance do more than just a pay out?

AutoProtect Group appoints new head of compliance