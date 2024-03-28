Credit: Shutterstock.com

In the latest Green Finance Institute’s ‘Green Finance Quarterly‘ from March 2024, Matthew Jennings sheds light on the pressing challenges hindering the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and proposes a promising solution: Utilisation Linked Finance (ULF).

As the Global Commercial Leader of Pay-per-use Solutions at DLL, Jennings’ insights offer a way forward as we transition to a greener, more sustainable future.

Jennings begins by underscoring the environmental impact of the transport sector, which accounts for approximately one-quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. Within this sector, road transport stands out as a major contributor, responsible for nearly 75% of emissions. This sobering reality demands urgent action and innovative solutions.

A key hurdle in the transition to EVs is the inadequate charging infrastructure, especially in areas where demand is uncertain or historically low. This deficiency creates a vicious cycle wherein the absence of charging points dissuades potential EV drivers, while the lack of EVs discourages the installation of infrastructure. Jennings rightly identifies this as a pivotal barrier that must be overcome to propel the EV revolution forward.

Enter ULF – a financing solution that adjusts payments for charge point installations based on their real-world usage. In theory, this strategy not only reduces risks for installers but also motivates them to expand infrastructure into areas with uncertain demand. With the potential for success, the collaboration between the Green Finance Institute and DLL through ULF aims to incentivise various stakeholders, such as employers, local businesses, and heavy goods vehicle operators, to adopt EVs and enhance the sustainability of our transportation systems.

Also, Jennings emphasises the role of guarantees in bolstering investor confidence and attracting private finance for charging infrastructure projects. These guarantees, provided by governments, financial institutions, and other entities, share the risk associated with green investments, thereby unlocking additional capital and accelerating the pace of transformation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The scalability of ULF across the UK and beyond signifies a shift in how the sector approaches sustainable finance and infrastructure development. By harnessing the power of innovative financing solutions, financiers can help bridge the gap between ambition and action, driving meaningful progress towards a carbon-neutral future.

As the industry navigates the challenges ahead, policymakers, industry leaders, and investors should look closely at initiatives like ULF.