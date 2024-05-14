President Joe Biden’s recent announcement of significant tariff increases on various Chinese imports, particularly those impacting the automotive sector, is poised to reverberate across Europe’s motor finance landscape.
The tariffs on Chinese-made EVs are set to surge from around 25% to 100%. Similarly, import taxes on lithium-ion EV batteries will escalate from 7.5% to 25%.
Such a seismic shift could disrupt supply chains and inflate costs for European motor finance companies, heavily reliant on imported components for vehicle manufacturing.
Moreover, the tariff hikes may cause price hikes for electric vehicles within the European market, potentially dampening consumer demand and consequently affecting motor finance companies that finance vehicle purchases.
The Biden administration’s position aims to address perceived trade imbalances and protect US economic interests. Notably, the US maintains a persistent trade deficit with China, importing substantially more goods than it exports.
The US administration claims that these targeted tariffs, combined with domestic investment and coordination with allies, are unlikely to worsen inflation or provoke significant retaliation from Beijing. However, the ripple effects present challenges for European motor finance firms deeply embedded in a globally interconnected automotive sector.
Navigating these turbulent waters, European motor finance entities may find themselves compelled to reassess strategies, adeptly manoeuvring through cost fluctuations, and exploring alternative sourcing avenues to cushion the blow of heightened tariffs on their operational framework.