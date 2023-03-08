An industry report published by Deloitte in November 2020, showed that only 20% of the UK’s automotive workforce are women, and fewer than 10% of executives identify as female. This is despite the many known advantages of having women in positions of leadership: enhancing innovation, reducing risk and driving profits.

As one of the country’s leading car finance providers, Oodle is committed to challenging this situation and enabling a better gender balance across it’s business – 47% of Oodle’s team are women, as are 40% of all line managers and one third of the organisation’s Executive Committee.

Recently, four women have been promoted to more senior positions as well. Jess Bates has taken over as the Chief Operating Officer, April Drake as Head of People , Kate Kinsella as the Direct to Consumer Manager and Vix Lay starts a new role as Director of Oversight.

Jess Bates comments: “I think it’s fair to say that the automotive industry has traditionally been male orientated, but things are changing, slowly but surely. It’s great to see so many women excelling in the industry, and I’m particularly proud of the commitment Oodle shows to giving women every opportunity to succeed. “This isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a smart business move. Women are able to bring unique experiences and perspectives, particularly when operating in leadership and business management positions.

“The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) is #embraceequity – despite our successes, we must not be complacent, and Oodle is committed to embracing diversity, becoming ever more inclusive and helping to drive a future of equality.”

