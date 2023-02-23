Crashed car is immersed in tow truck closeup. Car evacuation after an accident concept

Insurance Revolution has examined reported road casualties and fatalities surrounding fleet drivers between 2012-2021 and found that at least 50 goods vehicle occupants were killed on the roads every year with the only exception being 2014 which saw 47 fatalities among fleet drivers.

Despite this fall in 2014, the same year recorded the highest number of casualties (6,326), overall, between 2012-2021 these figures ranged annually between 6,000 and 4,000.

Recently, the total number of casualties has dropped slightly with 2020 recording 4,154 and 2021 reporting 4,669 road casualties. The dip could be cited as an effect of the pandemic which saw fewer pedestrian vehicles on the roads, the group found.



Although road casualty numbers among goods vehicle occupants have dropped in previous years, the risk of being killed remained similar to other annual statistics with 2019 recording 66 deaths while 2021 saw 58 drivers lose their lives.

Insurance Revolution said the government data should prompt businesses to appreciate the difference that fleet insurance can make when operating with goods vehicle occupants.

Multiple vehicle insurance

The insurer said that for businesses operating with multiple delivery or haulage vehicles, fleet insurance allows all cars or vans to be insured under the same policy.

It also provides businesses with flexibility on who drives their vehicles as names are not a requirement – unless using an age-specific policy with a driver who is outside the age range.

With businesses already struggling financially, extra costs can be avoided by maintaining a policy that groups fleets together while giving way for a quicker renewal process, the insurer added.

