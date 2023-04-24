Ever wondered how many miles the market’s most popular electric vehicles (EVs) can do on just one charge? Fears that your chosen EV will not have enough battery charge to reach its destination are typically known as ‘range anxiety’ and it is often cited by would-be electric vehicle drivers as one of their main concerns when considering the feasibility and finances of going green.

UK-based car leasing comparison site, Leasing.com, has revealed the top 10 EVs, currently available to lease, that can get furthest on a single charge.

Range anxiety

BMW takes two podium spots, sitting in first and third place, with the i7 xDrive60 boasting a 388-mile range, and the iX xDrive50 just eight miles behind.

Coming in a close second, however, is the Hyundai Ioniq 6. With a range of 382 miles. The EV super brands, Polestar and Tesla, miss out on a front three finish by a mere mile, with a 379 miles range for both the Polestar 3 and the Tesla Model 3.

Dave Timmis, CEO of Leasing.com said the comparisons help consumers tackle range anxiety: “The fear that the vehicle’s battery will die without completing its intended journey is a road bump many don’t want to go over,” he explained.

“With EV enquiries increasing year-on-year, and more manufacturers releasing sustainable vehicles, we expect this perception will change and motorists will be proud to make an impact on the environment through reduced vehicle emissions.”

1. BMW i7 xDrive60[i]: 388 miles

2. Hyundai Ioniq 6[ii] (77.4kWh): 382 miles

3. BMW iX xDrive50[iii]: 380 miles

4. Polestar 3 (107kWh)[iv]: 379 miles

5. Tesla Model 3 Long Range[v]: 379 miles

6. Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD[vi]: 372 miles

7. Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback[vii]: 342 miles

8. Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S 77kWh[viii]: 340 miles

9. Kia EV6 Long Range 2WD[ix]: 328 miles

10. Volkswagen ID.4 Life Edition Pro Performance[x]: 326 miles

NOTES

[i] https://leasing.com/independent-brokers/cvsl-limited/bmw/i7/L0102680000002211699/

[ii] https://leasing.com/independent-brokers/gridserve-car-leasing-limited/hyundai/ioniq-6/L0105910000000744116/

[iii] https://leasing.com/independent-brokers/car-leasing-made-simple/bmw/ix/L0105850000003401119/

[iv] https://leasing.com/independent-brokers/leasing-options-limited/polestar/3/L0102610000011218436/

[v] https://leasing.com/independent-brokers/pink-car-leasing/tesla/model-3/L0102720000002108517/

[vi] https://leasing.com/main-dealers/trustford-stockport/ford/mustang-mach-e/L0105030000000098489/

[vii] https://leasing.com/independent-brokers/vip-gateway-limited/audi/e-tron-gt/L0102990000011802037/

[viii] https://leasing.com/independent-brokers/car-leasing-made-simple/volkswagen/id-3/L0105850000003983555/

[ix] https://leasing.com/main-dealers/stoneacre-kia-lincoln/kia/ev6/L0103020000000519951/

[x] https://leasing.com/independent-brokers/car-leasing-made-simple/volkswagen/id-4/L0105850000003653675/