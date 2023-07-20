A recent survey of London motorists commissioned by Europcar Mobility Group UK .reported that, with less than two months until the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) expansion comes into force, 61% of motorists said they drive compliant vehicles.

Of the remaining motorists, 14% intend to replace their non-compliant vehicle this year and 7% will do so in the future. While 9% believe their vehicle is non-compliant, they stated that they cannot afford to buy a more environmentally friendly replacement currently. 3% intend to give up their vehicle entirely.

“With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, inflation rising month on month and the lack of quality new and used vehicles available in the market, now is a challenging time to make the investment in a compliant vehicle”, said Mark Newberry, Sustainability spokesperson at Europcar Mobility Group UK.

“It’s good news, therefore, that the Mayor of London has announced an extension to the ULEZ scrappage scheme to help drivers and smaller businesses registered in London. Drivers need as much help as possible if they are to upgrade to compliant vehicles and help reduce air pollution in London.”

The other option is to rent a vehicle, just for the journeys that encompass the new ULEZ. Europcar is working with many organisations, supporting their sustainability journeys.

Businesses are driving sales of EVs — Lex Autolease