Credit: Shutterstock.com

A surge in global businesses embracing electric vehicles (EVs) has significantly bolstered international demand, with over 630,000 cars and vans having transitioned to electric across 71 markets worldwide in the last 12 months, according to a recently release report.

These corporate giants are active participants in the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, which champions the adoption of EVs by securing commitments from some of the largest fleet owners globally.

According to the EV100’s latest report titled ‘Charging the EV Transition,’ the past year saw a remarkable leap, with 231,000 vehicles making the switch to EVs, marking a notable 57% increase from the previous year. This underscores the efforts of the 128 EV100 members to translate their aspirations into actions.

To view the 128 members of the EV100 see HERE

Furthermore, the report highlights a strong commitment to the electric future of road transport, with EV100 members collectively installing over 35,000 EV chargers across 3,442 locations worldwide. Notably, 5,000 of these chargers came online within the past year alone, indicating substantial progress as more than half of the committed charging units are now operational.

With a collective pledge to operate 5.45 million EVs by 2030, EV100 emphasises the urgency for automakers to ramp up production and availability of affordable EV models tailored for corporate fleets.

In advocating for an accelerated transition, EV100 stresses the critical importance of policy support. The group urges governments globally to prioritise the expansion of public charging networks and collaborate with forward-thinking businesses already embracing EVs to strategically invest in infrastructure where it’s most needed.

Additionally, the implementation of measures such as clear phase-out timelines for petrol and diesel vehicles, alongside initiatives like zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandates and CO2 standards, are identified as essential steps to instil confidence among businesses to invest in fully electric options.

Now in its sixth year, EV100 has evolved from a modest consortium of 10 enterprises in 2017 to a formidable cohort of 128 pioneering companies, consistently elevating their ambitions towards achieving full electrification by 2030.

Sandra Roling, Director of Transport at Climate Group, said: “Businesses lead the EV charge. Year on year, more ambition translates into real change, with more EVs deployed by EV100 members than ever before.”

Matt Helgeson, Head of Sustainability at Siemens USA, said: “We’re encouraged by the Climate Group’s report and the progressive transition to electrified transportation. Siemens, committed to electrifying our global fleet by 2030, emphasises the need for infrastructure to support this transition.”

Karen Pflug, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ingka Group (IKEA), said: “Switching to zero-emission deliveries is key to meeting customer needs and creating sustainable communities. As we aim for all home deliveries to be zero-emission by 2025, we partner with EV100 to drive innovation and advocate for change.”

Pflug added: “We face challenges but are determined to be part of the solution, showing that transitioning to zero-emission transport is the way forward.”

Daniel Schneiders, Director of Bayer‘s Climate Programme, said: “Bayer aims to electrify our global fleet by 2029 where feasible. EV100 provides an important standard, and we invite all companies to join.”