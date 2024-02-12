London-based private hire and taxi service Addison Lee has made a move towards sustainable transport by incorporating 600 new Volkswagen Multivan hybrid vehicles into its fleet, the group said in a press release.

This decision is part of Addison Lee’s broader commitment to providing “environmentally conscious transport solutions”.

The newly added Multivan hybrids are set to replace the existing diesel people carriers in the fleet. This addition supplements Addison Lee’s “commitment to eco-friendly transportation”, consisting of a 1,000-strong fleet of all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles and 400 Audi A6 low-emission vehicles, the group said.

The choice of the Volkswagen Multivan is rooted in its versatility, offering comfortable seating for up to six passengers, and its low-emission hybrid powertrains.

This decision aligns with Addison Lee’s objective to transition to a zero-emission-capable fleet by Spring 2024.

Craig Cavanagh, National Fleet Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The Volkswagen Multivan is one of the few vehicles on the market that combines true space for up to six passengers with premium, durable quality. Hybrid powertrains ensure the vehicles can be used in low-emission areas, without hitting the bottom line of a company’s tax liability.”

Liam Griffin, CEO of Addison Lee, said: “Our investment in the Multivans not only provides our passengers with a sustainable version of the iconic vehicles we have always been known for but reflects our commitment to electrification, with our entire standard fleet set to be zero emission capable by Spring 2024.”

This move by Addison Lee signals a concerted effort towards greener transportation alternatives and aligns with the broader industry trend of transitioning towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, the company said.