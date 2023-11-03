In a significant development for London drivers seeking cost-effective solutions to navigate the newly expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), Auto Trader has unveiled data about affordable ULEZ-compliant vehicles.

Transport for London (TfL) extended the ULEZ to encompass all London boroughs at the end of August 2023, with stricter emissions standards in effect for both petrol and diesel cars.

According to Autotrader, there are over 2,300 petrol cars priced at £2,000 or less that meet ULEZ compliance, providing a wallet-friendly option for budget-conscious consumers. Additionally, more than 5,200 ULEZ-compliant cars in the £5,000 and under price range are currently listed on the platform across the UK, offering a diverse selection for those looking to stay within budget while adhering to the ULEZ standards.

For diesel vehicles, Auto Trader’s data reveals that ULEZ compliance doesn’t necessarily mean a hefty price tag, with 12% of ULEZ-compliant diesel cars priced below £10,000, while 46% of ULEZ-compliant diesel cars are priced between £10,000 and £20,000, and 23% fall within the £20,000 to £30,000 price bracket.

This revelation comes in the wake of reports that 57,000 drivers were paying the daily ULEZ charge, prompting many to seek affordable alternatives that allow them to save £12.50 a day.

Autotrader’s data underscores the availability of affordable ULEZ-compliant cars, making it clear that compliance doesn’t always come at a premium. As London expands its ULEZ to combat air pollution and improve air quality, this data provides hope for drivers who wish to embrace cleaner transportation without breaking the bank.

Erin Baker, Editorial Director of Auto Trader, said: “Following the extension of the ULEZ in August, owners of more enthusiast-oriented cars, typically diesels, living within the zone now face a decision between paying the daily charge to keep a much-loved but non-compliant model or swapping for something similar but clean enough to avoid the penalty.

“We want to help those car enthusiasts who may feel stuck between a rock and a less exciting car choice – the list we’ve compiled shows that there are some great compliant alternatives out there that won’t cost the (green) earth and in some instances, you may even be surprised at the profit to be made when swapping in your old car.”

