Patrick Sommelet has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général Adjoint) and Group Chief Financial Officer of ALD Automotive / LeasePlan, reporting to Tim Albertsen, CEO.

His appointment is effective as of 1 September 2023. Sommelet was previously Deputy CFO of Societe Generale and he replaces Gilles Momper, who will continue his career outside the Group.

Albertsen said: “I would like to warmly thank Gilles for his unwavering commitment to ALD Automotive over the past 16 years, which included 11 years as the Group CFO. He has played a key role in the company’s development during his tenure as CFO, notably playing an instrumental role both in ALD’s successful listing on the Euronext Paris stock exchange in 2017 and more recently in the acquisition of LeasePlan.”

Patrick Sommelet began his career in 1993 at Credit Commercial de France where he was a trader on the bond and money markets. In 1998, he joined the Financial Institutions Advisory team at Merrill Lynch in London before transferring to the Paris office. Two years later, he joined the Strategy Department at Societe Generale and went on to become Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication for the Group in 2006.

In 2010, he was appointed CFO and Head of Support Functions of Boursorama before going on to become Deputy CEO. In 2016, he became Head of Strategic Financial Planning for Societe Generale and was appointed Deputy CFO of Societe Generale one year later.

