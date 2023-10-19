ALD/LeasePlan has rebranded as Ayvens, following a merger between the two mobility companies earlier this year.
In May 2023, ALD successfully acquired a global mobility player Lease plan for £4.1 billion, creating a combined group as the leading global sustainable mobility player with a total fleet of 3.3 million vehicles managed worldwide.
The European Commission and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) granted their approval for ALD Automotive’s acquisition of LeasePlan on condition of a restructuring plan and the sell-off of operations in some countries.
In times of economic uncertainty and transition to clean energy, corporate mergers and strategic alliances such as this one could define the trajectory of the industry. With a combined managed fleet of 3.3 million vehicles, this merger and rebranding has deep implications for consumers, suppliers, and stakeholders.
According to a statement by the company: “The merger of two global mobility leaders marks a fresh start – for our combined business and our people. For our customers and our partners. For all our stakeholders, in fact. And more than that, it represents an opportunity we’re determined to seize: to meet their different needs and expectations in the world of today (and tomorrow), better than ever before.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Despite changes in the business landscape of this industry, Ayvens wants to reassure its customers that their values remain the same: “Some things never change. Whether you’re a customer, partner or investor, you can always count on our full suite of world-leading mobility services, our innovative collaboration approach and our drive to continuously reimagine the road ahead. Just think of our rebrand as us upgrading to the shiniest new specs.”