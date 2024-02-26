(From left) Stellantis COO of Enlarged Europe Uwe Hochgeschurtz and Ayvens COO Miel Horsten. Credit: Stellantis/Ayvens.

Leasing and fleet management company Ayvens has entered into a multi-billion-euro agreement with Stellantis to purchase up to 500,000 vehicles.

Through this deal, Ayvens aims to bolster its long-term leasing fleet across Europe over the next three years. The initial delivery volumes are anticipated to commence in the first half of 2024.

Ayvens said the partnership will enable the company and its customers to access a diverse range of vehicles from Stellantis brands, which include Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall.

The scope of brand availability may expand in the future to encompass the full Stellantis brand portfolio.

A key focus of the collaboration is the integration of Stellantis’ sustainable vehicle options, aligning with Ayvens’ multi-brand strategy.

The vehicles delivered to Ayvens will cover various classes from city cars to SUVs and vans, equipped with the latest technology in software, infotainment, and connectivity.

The specifics of the order, such as quantities, compositions, and delivery schedules beyond the already planned volumes for this year, will be determined between Ayvens and Stellantis based on the fleet requirements and market demand.

Ayvens CEO Tim Albertsen said: “This commercial partnership will allow us to work closely together with Stellantis to ensure more competitive pricing for our clients and perfectly illustrates our capacity to leverage our new scale and buying power to achieve better value and synergies for all of our stakeholders.

“The mobility industry is structurally a high-growth market, which is underpinned by clients’ shifting from ownership to usership, their requirement for full-service leasing solutions, their need for visibility over their costs and their commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.”

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said: “This collaboration empowers both current and prospective Stellantis brand customers to experience our latest innovations first-hand, from advanced propulsion to seamless connectivity and unparalleled comfort. Their clients will have the ultimate test drive as we pave the way to a decarbonised future.”

Ayvens was established in May 2023 following the acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD Automotive.

As a multi-brand and multi-channel car leasing entity, Ayvens is now catering to a client base, which includes corporate entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals.