Alphabet, A GLOBAL provider of business mobility solutions, has entered the Australian, New Zealand and Mexican markets through new partnerships with TIP México and FleetPartners.
Alphabet’s collaboration with TIP México, a transportation leasing, car, and fleet management company in Mexico, marks Alphabet’s entrance into its 36th market.
According to a statement by the company, TIP and Alphabet’s combined strengths will enable them to deliver a holistic service approach that covers the entire mobile customer journey.
In addition, Alphabet’s collaboration with FleetPartners, a fleet management and leasing company in Australia and New Zealand, supports the company’s ability to extend its services, while leveraging the individual expertise of both organisations to support their customers on the road to decarbonisation.
The new partnerships will assist with delivering strategic consulting and innovative funding solutions, as well as the provision of smart management products and services for company fleets.
Furthermore, the partnerships with TIP México and FleetPartners aligns with Alphabet’s vision of promoting eco-friendly and sustainable transportation solutions.
Susanne Loser, Chief Sales Officer of Alphabet International said: “Our collaborations with TIP México and FleetPartners continue to provide assurance that we have great partners by our side.
We are confident that we will all benefit greatly from each other’s reach, expertise, and brand recognition to form lasting alliances across global regions. With TIP México, we have gained a reputable partner who perfectly aligns with local needs and customer preferences, spreading our tailored mobility service.”
Mauricio Medina, General Director of TIP México explains: “This collaboration with Alphabet reinforces our growth strategy in the large enterprise segment and expands our horizons beyond the borders of Mexico. I am sure that this cooperation will bring great benefits for both parties and mainly for Mexican customers.”
FleetPartners Chief Executive Officer, Damien Berrell, adds: “We are excited to extend our fleet services to Alphabet customers across Australia and New Zealand. These customers will benefit from our local expertise and extensive supplier network while having access to a range of Alphabet compatible products and services, via FleetPartners. Leveraging global expertise and the joint focus on supporting customers on the journey to carbon zero were key considerations when developing the alliance.”
