Amid a backdrop of economic turbulence in 2023 characterised by steep inflation and fluctuating market conditions, Alphabet has announced a year-on-year increase in its vehicle portfolio.

The global provider of business mobility solutions said the company’s vehicle count has surged to over 720,000 in the past 12 months, with a notable 16% uptick in new business compared to 2022. Additionally, Alphabet has expanded its geographical reach beyond Europe, venturing into new markets like Mexico through partnerships with its OneNet platform.

The driving force behind Alphabet’s robust performance has been a surge in the adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), witnessing a staggering 78% increase. These results underscore the demand for low-emission mobility solutions among Alphabet’s clientele.

Markus Deusing, CEO at Alphabet International, said: “Our customers are increasingly requesting fully electric vehicles, with BEVs constituting one-fifth of last year’s orders. This heightened interest necessitates comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of EV transition, including charging infrastructure at home or the workplace. Our objective is to provide customers with the tools for seamless electrification, ensuring an integrated experience.”

Reflecting the escalating demand, orders for electrified vehicles surged by 38% compared to the previous year, with EVs now comprising 30% of Alphabet’s total portfolio. Hybrid and pure EVs have accounted for 42% of new orders in the first two months of 2024, equivalent to nearly 100,000 vehicles, indicating sustained momentum in electrification efforts.

Deusing expressed optimism about future growth prospects, anticipating significant expansion in both conventional and electric vehicle segments. Alphabet remains committed to supporting its customers in future-proofing their fleets against evolving mobility trends.

In line with its sustainability objectives, Alphabet aims to enhance its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) offerings while bolstering its digital capabilities. Deusing highlighted the significance of Alphabet Fleet Emission Consulting, designed to provide tailored support in managing, reporting, and mitigating fleet emissions, aligning with customers’ net-zero aspirations.

“Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering, with a focus on expanding consulting services and digital solutions to deliver added value to our customers. Our promise remains steadfast: Your mobility. Made easy,” Deusing affirmed, emphasizing Alphabet’s dedication to facilitating seamless mobility solutions amidst evolving environmental and market dynamics.