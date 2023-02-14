Arval, a provider of full-service vehicle leasing and sustainable mobility solutions, has offered a preliminary review of 2022, describing the year as characterised by a complex market environment.

Compared to 2021, Arval expanded its global leased fleet by 8.3%* including acquisitions, totalling 1,592,024 vehicles

Arval added around 300,000 electrified vehicles to its fleet at the end of 2022, four times the amount compared to 2019.

The global corporate financed fleet had 1,082,503 vehicles in 2022

The global retail segment amounted to 454,062 vehicles in 2022 (437,445 excluding acquisitions), a 13% growth vs. 2021 (9.7% growth excluding acquisitions). It shows the growing interest of SMEs and private individuals in leasing assets, despite the challenging context.

The mid-term rental fleet grew by 48% globally.

More than 8,000 Arval employees provide services to more than 300,000 customers across 30 countries.

Alain van Groenendael Lakshmi Moorthy

“Despite a challenging 2022 environment, Arval successfully continued to support its client thanks to a resilient business model and its capacity to offer new innovative solutions.

“Backed by the strong strategic ambitions of the BNP Paribas Group in the field of mobility, Arval will pursue its growth trajectory in 2023, further advancing its Arval Beyond strategy.

“We will continue to strengthen our growth by innovating, by further supporting our customers in their energy transition and providing them with sustainable mobility offers across all our countries”, said Alain van Groenendael, Arval chairman and CEO.

In the UK during 2022, the country has accelerated its customers’ adoption of battery electric vehicles supported by the Government’s Benefit in Kind taxation rates and introduced new mobility solutions for international corporations such as electric cargo bikes.

Compared to 2021, Arval UK increased its total leased fleet by 2.5% to 187,208 vehicles in 2022.

Almost 54,000 electrified vehicles were added, of which almost 29,000 were battery-electric.

The corporate financed fleet comprised of 74,684 vehicles and the primary segment for electric vehicle adoption with the provision of extensive consulting and infrastructure support to help companies adopt more sustainable fleet strategies

The retail segment amounted to 108,173 vehicles with Arval supporting its broker and dealer relationships to manage supply constraints and provide award-winning services to our partners, in turn enabling them to meet the needs of our retail customers

The mid-term rental fleet grew by 58% helping to offer customers increased flexibility and an opportunity to try electric cars and vans as part of their own operations.

More than 750 employees provide services to almost 90,000 customers across the country.

Lakshmi Moorthy, Arval UK managing director, said: “Our UK customers are forging a path in the electrification of our global fleet, achieving their own sustainable mobility goals and adding almost 29,000 zero-emission electric vehicles to the country’s roads in a year.

“The future will see an increased drive to also help commercial vehicle customers to transition to the same zero-emission vehicles and a move to support all customers (and their employees) as the cost of living continues to rise, through tax-efficient products like Ignition for salary sacrifice and used car leasing via Arval Re-Lease.

“Additionally, we will increase the range of products on offer, adding new mobility solutions and flexible subscriptions, while continuing to provide best-in-class services to fleets of all sizes, brokers, dealers and individual drivers. We’d like to thank all our customers and partners for their continued support through a challenging period for our industry.”

2022 highlights

Reaching the halfway point of the Arval Beyond strategic plan, Arval has shown strong results in 2022. Throughout the past year, the company has continued to lead the industry, launching innovative mobility solutions, signing strategic partnerships and continuing its efforts on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment, especially in supporting its clients with energy transition.

Acquisitions and partnerships

Besides successful existing partnerships with banks, automotive players and Arval’s historical partner Element:

Acquisition of Terberg Business Lease Group: with this acquisition completed towards the end of November 2022, Arval has further diversified its business product offering, becoming one of the largest mobility players in the Dutch market, with an approximate total of 500 employees and over 100,000 leased vehicles.

with this acquisition completed towards the end of November 2022, Arval has further diversified its business product offering, becoming one of the largest mobility players in the Dutch market, with an approximate total of 500 employees and over 100,000 leased vehicles. Transfer of BCR operational leasing activities towards Arval in Romania: with this operation in May 2022, Arval has reinforced its leading position in Romania, representing an addition of 3,800 vehicles, and strengthened its already existing cooperation with Erste in the region (Czech Republic and Slovakia).

BNP Paribas’ strategic ambitions

In October 2022, the BNP Paribas Group announced its ambition to position itself across the sector’s entire value chain in support of clients’ transition to more sustainable mobility.

In the frame of this ambition, Arval has the unique mission to deploy fleet and new mobility solutions, strengthening its cooperation with other BNP Paribas entities.

The partnership between BNP Paribas and Jaguar Land Rover signed in February 2022 tangibly proves the strength of the Group’s integrated model. The so-called “One Bank Auto” approach leverages the expertise of several entities within the automotive sector. Arval plays a key role thanks to its know-how in terms of full-service leasing and fleet management. This integrated model allows for a harmonised and differentiating answer to customers.

In terms of fleet electrification, Arval added around 300,000 electrified vehicles at the end of 2022, which is four times the amount compared to 2019.

The strategic partnership between RideCell and Arval: In January 2022, Arval and Ridecell joined forces with the shared objective of accelerating the development of new end-to-end mobility solutions for Arval’s customers.

Sustainable mobility

At the end of December 2022, bike leasing is now present in 13 countries, car sharing in 11 countries.

The Arval Mobility Hub, one of Arval’s options for companies looking for alternative mobility solutions (car sharing, bike sharing, leased bikes, scooters etc…) for all employees, has been deployed, for instance in BNP Paribas Real Estate Headquarters in France.

Arval continues to deploy its Arval Mobility apps, available today in 10 countries.

In 2022, Arval’s flexible offers set to meet the flexibility needs of Arval’s customers are available in 24 countries with more than 55,000 cars, Arval’s flexible offers show a +48% growth over one year.

In March 2022, Arval reaffirmed its leadership in terms of flexible mobility and launched Arval Adaptiv, an innovative flexible car subscription offer. This product, designed for private customers, provides access to a car only when needed and within in a few days. The customer only pays for the period of use, with no commitment on duration.

At the end of December 2022, Arval’s used-car leasing offer, Arval Re-Lease, was deployed in 16 countries as a relevant answer to new vehicle shortage and the environmental necessity to extend the life of a vehicle. The Re-lease fleet has grown by 60% in comparison to the previous year, with notable success in the Netherlands, Turkey, the UK, Poland and France.

Customer support

To help customers better control their fleet costs and accelerate the energy transition, the Arval Connect offer was launched in March 2022. Thanks to Arval Connect, they can thus expect an optimised TCO, improved safety and a more sustainable fleet.

Moreover, Arval has decided to invest massively in connectivity to enhance the quality of service delivered to its customers (maintenance, insurance, theft car recovery…). At the end of December 2022, more than 450,000 vehicles are connected (almost 30% of the fleet) in 22 countries.

In a car market where manufacturers are facing challenges to deliver new cars and some have decided to increase their prices significantly, Arval plays its role as a multi-brand leasing company. In 2022, the share of newer manufacturers in registrations already represented 27% (24% in 2019) and this trend will accelerate even more with the growing importance of electric vehicles.

Goals for 2023

In 2023, Arval will continue to support its customers with:

The effective implementation of the strategic partnership between Jaguar Land Rover and BNP Paribas to launch a suite of new mobility financing services across nine European markets. The collaboration is the first phase of a transformational plan to reimagine the role of financial services for Jaguar Land Rover clients.

Now in 53 countries, the Element-Arval Global Alliance has managed to multiply by four its number of shared clients in less than 10 years. The depth of expertise granted by this alliance and the extension of scale it allows will continue to provide added value for Arval’s international clients, especially in a consolidating market.

Since January 2023, in Chile, Peru and Colombia, Arval now owns 100% of Arval Relsa after having acquired the shares previously owned by Inversiones Juan Yarur.

In addition to its activity results for 2022, Arval will release its annual financial results to the press on 6 March 2023.

*Growth rate at year-end 2022 vs year-end 2021. Excluding the acquisitions of Terberg and of the operating lease activities of BCR in Romania, organic growth is +5.5% at year-end 2022

