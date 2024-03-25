Credit: Shutterstock.com

The Board of the ultra-luxury British car manufacturer Aston Martin has announced the appointment of Adrian Hallmark as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding the former CEO Amedeo Felisa. Hallmark, 61.

Hallmark, who has over 25 years of senior automotive experience with Bentley, Porsche, and Volkswagen is set to join Aston Martin no later than 1st October 2024, transitioning from his recent role as Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, where he led the company to profitability, including during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aged 77, Felisa will remain in his position until Hallmark takes up office. Throughout his tenure at Aston Martin, Felisa supervised the introduction of the company’s third next-generation sports car. Lawrence Stroll, the Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, commended Felisa’s achievements, specifically noting the successful completion of the company’s dynamic new product range during his leadership.

Speaking about Hallmark’s appointment, Stroll expressed confidence in his ability to lead Aston Martin into its next chapter of growth and development.

Hallmark’s recruitment comes at a pivotal time for Aston Martin, which has seen several changes in leadership in recent years. He will be the fourth CEO in four years, following Felisa, Tobias Moers, and Andy Palmer. Lawrence Stroll’s investment in the company in 2020 marked a turning point for Aston Martin, which has since focused on overhauling its core range and improving profitability.

