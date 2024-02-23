Lithium battery pack module with bms available for electric car or storage power station

Aston University researchers in Birmingham, England, are embarking on a groundbreaking exploration of gel electrolyte materials to enhance the safety and environmental sustainability of lithium-ion batteries, the predominant energy storage solution for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronic devices.

The research initiative, backed by a grant of £443,058 from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, aims to develop safe, reliable, and commercially relevant gel electrolyte materials.

The current assembly process for batteries and energy storage devices involves multiple steps and employs flammable solvents and materials derived from fossil fuels, known for their poor thermal and chemical stability.

Dr Matt Derry, a lecturer in chemistry leading the Aston University team, expressed the critical need to identify scalable methods for sustainable energy storage, with a specific focus on overcoming the challenges hindering the wider adoption of renewable energy.

He said: “We will create recyclable gel electrolytes using non-harmful, non-flammable and renewably sourced materials for next-generation battery technologies.”

The team’s approach involves creating renewable ionogels, which conduct electrically charged ions, thereby replacing hazardous and flammable components in existing battery technologies.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

These gel electrolyte materials are anticipated to not only enhance safety by preventing leaks but also contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly battery manufacturing process.

The grant, set to commence on March 1, 2024, supports the research project that is scheduled to conclude in February 2027.

Additionally, the team, including PhD student Georgia Maitland, has recently published a paper titled “Block copolymer synthesis in ionic liquid via polymerisation-induced self-assembly: a convenient route to gel electrolytes” in Chemical Science, the Royal Society of Chemistry’s flagship open-access journal.

This publication showcases the team’s innovative approach to generating ionogels.

Dr Derry emphasised the transformative nature of the research programme, anticipating the development of sustainable and responsive ionogel materials that are easier to manufacture.

The resulting ionogels, according to Dr Derry, will address significant shortcomings in the underutilisation of renewable energy and align with the UK’s commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

As the research progresses, Georgia Maitland, a PhD student who contributed to the scientific paper, will be employed as a post-doctoral researcher at Aston University, further solidifying the commitment to advancing sustainable energy storage solutions.

The research initiative comes at a crucial time, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy, highlighting its timeliness and potential impact on addressing global energy challenges.