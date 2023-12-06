estate agent gives pen and documents agreement with customer to sign contract. Concept agreement

A new collaboration between Automotive Transformation Group (ATG) and iVendi aims to enable dealers to offer an advanced consumer journey online and in the showroom in order to drive higher conversion rates.

The move will include iVendi’s Consumer Duty-compliant tools such as full finance quoting, applications and proposals, form validation, lender product content, monthly payment calculations and finance eligibility checks.

The development has been made possible by the recent launch of iVendi’s Connect product, an application programming interfaces (APIs) that aims to enable enterprise-level businesses to integrate the company’s technology quickly and effectively into their established systems.

Richard Tavernor, COO at iVendi, said: “Connect is all about making our latest technology available to the largest customers in the easiest-to-adopt package. ATG is our first major partnership for the product and integrates our finance tools seamlessly, enabling a first-class user experience for their customers.

For dealers, it really feels like using a single system, whether offering our tools in the showroom or online. Ultimately, this collaboration brings together two market leaders, providing an enhanced solution for a wide range of dealers.”

Tim Smith, CEO at ATG, highlighted his company’s dedication to open working relationships and integrations, stating: “This partnership demonstrates ATG’s commitment to collaborating with the leading technology providers in the sector. It represents an important next step in delivering advanced finance capabilities to our NetDirector Auto-e users and a new dimension to our Fusion suite that we believe will significantly enhance conversion rates for dealers.

Importantly, iVendi’s technology allows this to be done within a highly compliant infrastructure that incorporates the latest thinking in Consumer Duty, which is a key consideration for any motor finance customer journey today.”

