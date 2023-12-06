UK-based insurtech Flock has announced a partnership with NIG, a commercial insurance provider, according to a press release.
The collaboration follows Flock’s fundraising, securing over £30 million earlier this year, and signals the company’s ongoing expansion efforts.
This partnership will focus on leveraging a digital and data-driven approach to the business of motor fleet insurance in the UK.
The collaboration aims to introduce a fully digital insurance management portal offering features to enhance safety, streamline claims processing, and provide financial incentives for safer driving practices.
Key features of the collaboration include the integration of a comprehensive digital insurance management portal, which will enable seamless policy administration for both customers and broker partners. Additionally, the initiative will introduce a groundbreaking rebate system, rewarding and encouraging safer driving practices among policyholders.
To further bolster safety measures, Flock and NIG plan to roll out a programme of safety and claims workshops. These workshops aim to strengthen the relationship between the insurtech firm and its broker partners.
The overarching goal of this collaboration is to elevate risk coverage capabilities across various commercial motor segments in the UK.
Leon Klinger, CEO of Flock, said: “Flock’s partnership with NIG is an exciting development in our journey to redefine fleet insurance. This collaboration allows us to bring our product to a much wider audience; together with NIG, we will leverage our hundreds of millions of miles of driving data to help thousands more drivers become safer.”
Sonya Bryson, Managing Director of NIG, said: “We are excited to partner with Flock, bringing a fresh, data-driven approach to the motor fleet market. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to innovative customer-centric solutions.”