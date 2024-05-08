Auxillias, in collaboration with IAA Advisory, is set to provide customised compliance and legal counsel, as well as comprehensive industry board advisory solutions.
This expansion by Auxillias, a specialised legal firm, now encompasses asset and motor finance board advisory services. This development follows closely on the heels of the launch of Auxillias Flex, the firm’s division focused on legal, compliance, and regulatory project support.
The benefits of Auxillias’ board advisory service include enhancing business strengths and growth prospects, evaluating new strategies, offering an external perspective in decision-making, ensuring accountability towards overall business goals, facilitating valuable introductions, and supporting new business ventures.
Jo Davis, CEO of Auxillias, explained the rationale behind the new offering, stating, “We understand that making significant operational decisions while managing day-to-day business operations is challenging. With the need to continuously enhance efficiencies and foster business growth, engaging external expertise to develop strategies becomes essential.
“Our new board advisory service aims to provide clear advice and independent insights to businesses and senior executives, assisting them in identifying and capitalizing on new business opportunities effectively.
”The board consultancy service covers a wide range of areas, including asset finance products and structures, asset acquisition finance policies, documentation, asset-specific advice, refinancing and funding options, complex transaction support, tax and accounting advice, people services for senior team members, compliance support, work-out and recovery strategies, and legal advice.
Lindsay Town from IAA Advisory expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our team of asset and motor finance consultants possess the expertise, connections, and hands-on experience necessary to assist businesses in scaling up, improving processes, and unlocking efficiencies. We focus on aspirational and growing businesses, aiming to help them succeed and make a difference.
”Auxillias’ board advisory service will be available as an add-on to its ‘On Demand’ retainer service and as part of the Auxillias Flex consultancy services, providing businesses with additional support whenever required.