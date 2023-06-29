Auxillis, a UK provider of accident claims management support services, has appointed Van Monster Remarketing to manage its passenger car disposals, the company said in a statement.

It expects to sell up to 6,000 used cars in its first full year, which typically range from city cars to supercars under three years of age that have covered less than 30,000 miles.

Van Monster launched its weekly online Auxillis trade auctions in March as part of an initial pilot. Following the successful pilot Van Monster is now running two weekly online car auctions every Tuesday and Thursday.

All cars are offered with Van Monster’s 40-point inspection as standard which provides trade buyers with extra peace of mind. This covers mechanical and dynamic operation, warning light, windscreen, tyre, and documentation checks.

Justin Shaw, fleet operations director of Auxillis said: “We are delighted to partner with Van Monster to offer our high quality, low mileage cars to its trade customers. With an established online trade buyer network and high conversion rates Van Monster is the perfect remarketing partner.”

Gary Sullivan (pictured), Van Monster’s MD said: “We are pleased to work with Auxillis to offer its used cars to our online trade buyers. The used car stock from Auxillis fits perfectly with the high-quality, used LCVs we already sell on behalf of Northgate.”

Trade buyers can register to access the auctions at www.vanmonsterremarketing.com/auctions.