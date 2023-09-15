The right auto finance software can help provide certainty in an uncertain times. Credit: O-IAHI via Shutterstock.

Axiologik has announced its move into the automotive market with the release of a comprehensive report that provides insights into the automotive software landscape.

According to Axiologik, the company has experience notable growth over the past 12 months and wants to continue on this trajectory. It will move into a market in which Axiologik’s team has decades of experience with major organisations including Volkswagen Financial Services, BMW Financial Services and BNP Paribas.

As this sector undergoes a significant transformation, characterised by trends like sector convergence, multimodal mobility, subscription services, and advancements in AI and robotics, the software ecosystem supporting it becomes increasingly complex.

The automotive finance and mobility sector – historically divided into retail, fleet, and rental segments – has greatly influenced the growth and composition of the software market supporting it. Many organisations in the sector still operate on restrictive legacy platforms, facing technical debt, limited agility, low automation, scalability challenges, and poor digital integration.

In a statement, Axiologik emphasises the importance of thoroughly understanding a software partner’s culture, strengths, weaknesses, and future product roadmap for establishing successful, long-term technology relationships.

Selecting vendors and solutions in this complex environment often requires specialist external support, says Axiologik. The company brings real-world vendor and solution knowledge, market intelligence, and evaluation frameworks to the table.

Mike Walters, automotive sector lead with over 30 years of automotive and financial services experience, commented, “Axiologik’s strategic entry into the automotive market is an exciting milestone for our team. With decades of industry expertise, we’re well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the automotive software landscape. The release of our comprehensive report reflects our commitment to providing invaluable insights to industry leaders. In an era of rapid transformation and innovation, our goal is to empower organisations with the knowledge they need to make informed technology decisions.”

Axiologik’s newly released automotive report attempts to cuts through the noise of vendor websites and persuasive sales pitches. It offers senior technology, business, and transformation executives an independent view of the key automotive Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) vendors and solutions available in the international market.

To mark this strategic move into the automotive market and the release of the report, Axiologik will host an exclusive launch event on 11th October 2023, at the Royal Automobile Club, Pall Mall, London, hosted by Bryan Marcus, former CEO of Volkswagen Financial Services. With limited spaces available for this event, industry leaders are invited to join the event for networking and thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance, mobility, and technology in the automotive sector.