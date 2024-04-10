Barclays, one of Britain’s major motor finance providers, has initiated a legal challenge against the Financial Ombudsman Service (FoS) following a ruling that it unfairly paid commission to a car finance broker.

This news, first reported by Sky News, underscores a mounting apprehension among leading banks regarding the potential magnitude of an industry-wide compensation obligation.

The dispute centres on a specific case involving a customer referred to only as Miss L, who was not informed that a loan agreement included a commission payment of nearly £1,600. The FoS decision, issued in June, deemed Barclays to have acted unfairly and unreasonably in this matter. However, Barclays contests this ruling, citing what it perceives as misinterpretations of the law.

UK’s FCA expediates investigation into motor finance industry

Close Brothers to bolster finances by £400m amid FCA’s mis-selling probe

Close Brothers, Investec gear up for fallout from FCA probe

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

FCA’s motor finance probe sparks misconduct risk concerns in UK banking sector: Fitch Ratings

This legal challenge occurs amid a wider inquiry launched by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) into historical discretionary commission (DiC) arrangements in motor finance. The FCA’s investigation encompasses loans issued between 2007 and 2021.

In July 2019, Barclays Partner Finance announced its withdrawal from the motor finance market following an internal review.

Barclays Partner Finance withdraws from motor finance market

Prompted by a surge in complaints, the FCA’s inquiry has raised concerns among investors about potential compensation liabilities amounting to tens of billions of pounds, akin to the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal.

Analysts at RBC, an investment bank, have suggested that the motor finance industry may face potential liabilities of around £16 billion.

In response to the FCA’s probe, Lloyds Banking Group provisioned £450m in its annual results for potential compensation linked to interest-based commission payments. Additionally, concerns have extended beyond high street banks to include mid-sized bank like Close Brothers, which recently unveiled a £400m plan to preserve capital amidst market uncertainties.

Barclays has clarified that its legal challenge targets the FoS ruling rather than Miss L or other involved parties. The bank maintains that it has complied with the Ombudsman’s award and ensured that the customer does not suffer financial detriment due to the dispute. Furthermore, Barclays says it supports the FCA’s broader review of the motor finance sector.