Credit: Shutterstock.com

BCA has solidified its partnership with BMW Group UK by renewing its auto services solutions contract, including its specialist leasing arm, Alphabet, for an additional five years. This renewal marks a decade-long collaboration between BCA and the BMW Group.

Under the renewed contract, BCA will continue to offer a range of integrated used vehicle solutions, spanning pre-defleet sales, inspection and collection, and remarketing services for Alphabet and BMW. The partnership has yielded an innovative solution tailored to meet the UK de-fleet and remarketing requirements of BMW and Alphabet.

BCA’s exclusive status as the remarketing, inspection, collection, and driver sales partner for BMW and Alphabet underscores the significance of the renewed partnership, representing one of the largest remarketing contracts in BCA’s history.

Moreover, BCA will retain Logistics Coordination services, Vehicle Distribution Centre customer support services, and the Customer Experience Programme (CEP) fleet services, ensuring a seamless and exceptional customer service experience for BMW fleet customers, employees, and franchise retailers.

The integrated network solution provided by BCA is expected to yield substantial environmental benefits, with an estimated CO2e saving of over 425 tonnes over the contract term. Furthermore, BCA’s online auction model is set to deliver further significant reductions in carbon emissions. The company’s substantial investment in UK-wide infrastructure, charging network, and skills development ensures a future-proof solution as Battery Electric vehicles gain prominence in the market.

Matt Bristow, BCA‘s UK Commercial Director, said: “This important contract renewal to provide the used vehicle supply chain for BMW and Alphabet underlines the trust in BCA to represent the BMW brand values across a range of key, highly significant, touchpoints to internal and external customers and stakeholders.”

David Beattie, Used Cars Sales Director at BMW UK, echoed Bristow’s sentiments, expressing pleasure in renewing the partnership with BCA. He said: “We look forward to continuing our close collaboration to deliver industry-leading solutions for our de-fleet and remarketing processes across our business in the UK.”