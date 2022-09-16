Bridgestone launches new solution for small and medium-sized fleets

Fleetcare Go Plan is aimed at small and medium-sized fleets. Credit: Pascal Meier on Unsplash.

Bridgestone, a tyre and mobility solutions provider, has launched a new solution for small and medium-sized fleets operating trucks, busses, passenger cars and vans.

The new offering called, Fleetcare Go Plan, comprises ‘premium’ Bridgestone tyres, vehicle maintenance, and Webfleet telematics-powered interface.

With the Webfleet connectivity, fleet managers also have access to optional premium telematics functionalities.

The new solution builds on the launch of Fleetcare, which is aimed at larger fleets.

It seeks to boost the efficiency of small and medium-sized fleet managers by saving time, mastering the total cost of ownership, enhancing customer satisfaction, ensuring regulatory compliance and increasing sustainability, safety and security.

Unlike Fleetcare, the new offering is provided as a standardised and ready-to-go solution.

Clients subscribing to Fleetcare Go Plan will have access to a fleet portal giving personalised insights about the status of the fleet, services delivered, invoices received and contract progress.

The new solution is also said to offer cost control via a subscription service with usage-based pricing and predictable monthly payments.

Truck and bus fleet operators will also have access to a portal that will provide real-time data along with mileage tracking, consolidated invoicing and service reports among others.

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions CEO Jan Maarten de Vries said: “At Bridgestone, we are constantly working on developing new data-driven fleet, tyre and mobility solutions. We made a great step forward with the recent launch of Fleetcare and are excited to make this tyre and fleet management solution and its benefits accessible to even more fleets with Fleetcare Go Plan.

“We believe that by providing actionable and data-driven insights that enable our customers and partners to improve their fleet and mobility performance, we become part of the change we want to see towards a sustainable world. Mobility is evolving and we are thrilled to help our customers take advantage of the new opportunities in a connected world – including Fleetcare Go Plan.”