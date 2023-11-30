Carwow has unveiled a comprehensive new global rebrand that will help supercharge Carwow’s ambitious growth plans for the UK, Germany and Spain in 2024. It’s hoped the rebrand will widen its appeal to reach new in-market car buying and selling audiences, helping drive more demand toits dealer and OEM partners.

Carwow has unveiled its new logo, colour palette and tone of voice, part of a full refresh of its brand identity – the company’s first since launching 14 years ago – as it repositions itself as the ‘car-changing marketplace for life-changing moments’.

The change supports its mission to become the go-to online platform for buying and selling cars, where dealers will never miss a car-changing opportunity thanks to its 3.5 million monthly users.

Carwow CEO, John Veichmanis, said: “With new competitors, operating models and fuel types, the automotive industry never stops evolving, and neither do we. We’re no longer just the UK’s number-one new car destination, we’re the go-to destination for car changing.

“Millions of people visit us every month to help them research, buy or sell, new or used. We have big ambitions for 2024 and along with the expansion of our product offering, this new look is a natural evolution that better reflects how we operate as a business today.

“We’ve seen in early testing that our new identity and positioning really resonates with consumers and we’re confident that’ll translate into more enquiries to our dealer and OEM partners. So, whether you’re looking to source fresh stock, accelerate new and used sales or achieve brand goals, we’ve got the audience, the technology, and the insight to help the industry never miss a car change.”

According to a statement by the comapany, Carwow has become a go-to destination for new cars in the UK, Germany and Spain and in the UK alone, one in every 10 privately registered new cars are now bought via the platform.

While the company started as a new car price comparison site, it now also enables UK drivers to sell their used car directly back to Carwow’s 4,000+ trusted dealer partners. Its daily auctions are helping an increasing number of retailers to source high-quality used stock, with Carwow’s Sell My Car service selling over 115,000 units back to trade with a combined value of over £1.5 billion since 2021.

Set around the concept that it’s often lifestyle changes that drive consumers’ car-buying habits, Carwow’s new brand identity, brought to life by brand agency Ragged Edge, aims to take customers to a stress-free world where ‘typical car buying and selling worries don’t exist’.

Commenting on the rebrand, Ben Carter, Carwow’s CMO said: “Lots of companies enable people to buy or sell cars. We’re different; we’re a destination where people can change cars. The best insights always come from listening to your customers, and it was clear from speaking to hundreds of drivers every month that it’s often life-changing moments that lead to us changing our cars.

“For the automotive industry, we think car changing signals a move forward – from siloed and old fashioned, to the common ground of the future. For customers, it’s often about transformation – a car change is often due to a big life event whether that’s having children, downsizing, taking a new job or moving house.”

