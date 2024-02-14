Carwow, an online car buying and selling marketplace, has announced the acquisition of Autovia, an automotive content and commerce media company, in a deal of undisclosed value.
Autovia, known for its print and digital titles including Auto Express, evo, DrivingElectric and Carbuyer, along with its annual automotive satisfaction survey, Driver Power, reaches over 15 million car owners, buyers and enthusiasts monthly.
In a statement, Carwow said the acquisition positions the business to significantly enhance its outreach and capabilities within the UK’s in-market car buyers and sellers.
As a publisher of automotive content, Autovia offers advertising solutions to automotive partners. The acquisition is anticipated to bolster Carwow’s audience reach, complementing its existing content.
Carwow‘s CEO, John Veichmanis, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, saying: “Over the last decade, we’ve become synonymous with creating some of the world’s most popular, entertaining, and informative car content. Combining these well-respected and much-loved publishing brands with our marketplace enables even more people to change their cars with the Carwow Group.”
Autovia‘s Executive Director, Julian Lloyd-Evans, noted the alignment in values between the two, emphasising Carwow’s commitment to quality, independent editorial that provides audiences with knowledge and reassurance, irrespective of budget or preference.
Carwow says it has facilitated over 2.5 million individuals in finding, buying or selling a car. With one in every 10 privately registered new cars in the UK purchased through its platform, the marketplace has become a popular destination for new cars in the UK, Germany, and Spain.
The acquisition is poised to strengthen Carwow’s advertising and e-commerce capabilities, meeting the rising digital demand among millions of consumers considering changing their cars.