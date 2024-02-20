These appointments follow Carwow’s recent acquisition of Autovia, an automotive content and commerce media company. Credit: D-Krab/Shutterstock.

Online car buying and selling marketplace Carwow has strengthened its senior management team with two appointments aimed at bolstering its growth plans.

Gaurav Jain has been appointed as the commercial director for the UK business, while Dean Aston steps into the newly created role of director of people and talent.

Jain, formerly of Meta where he served as head of global strategy and programmes, brings experience in scaling operations, having previously expanded Uber Eats across the UK.

Aston, who will be based in London, is tasked with leading Carwow’s global people & talent function.

His role will integrate culture, growth, diversity, equity and inclusion, and business transformation to foster a world-class employee experience.

Aston’s background includes building and leading teams at Babylon, now known as eMed, as well as holding senior positions at Trainline and Google.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Carwow group chief business and operations officer Alice Flaye said: “We are always investing in talent across the business to help us deliver our ambitious growth plans. It is certainly an exciting time to be joining Carwow Group – both Gaurav and Dean bring fantastic experience and expertise in their specialist areas gained from working at leading global tech companies, and we are excited to see how they now help us shape Carwow’s future.

These appointments follow Carwow’s recent acquisition of Autovia, an automotive content and commerce media company.

Autovia, which reaches over 15 million car owners, buyers, and enthusiasts monthly through its various print and digital titles, is expected to significantly enhance Carwow’s outreach and capabilities within the UK market.

The acquisition of Autovia, which includes respected titles such as Auto Express, evo, DrivingElectric, Carbuyer, and the annual automotive satisfaction survey, Driver Power, is seen as a strategic move to augment Carwow’s audience reach and content offerings.

Source:

https://www.motortrader.com/motor-trader-news/automotive-news/carwow-bolsters-management-key-appointments-19-02-2024#:~:text=Carwow%20Group%20has%20made%20two,the%20global%20senior%20management%20team.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/carwow_delighted-to-announce-that-we-have-made-activity-7165395011390414850-mOBq

https://brokernews.co.uk/carwow-groups-new-senior-appointments/

https://cardealermagazine.co.uk/publish/carwow-group-adds-to-senior-leadership-team-after-agreeing-deal-for-auto-express-and-evo/297915

https://www.motortradenews.com/featured/carwow-makes-senior-management-appointments/