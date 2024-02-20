Online car buying and selling marketplace Carwow has strengthened its senior management team with two appointments aimed at bolstering its growth plans.
Gaurav Jain has been appointed as the commercial director for the UK business, while Dean Aston steps into the newly created role of director of people and talent.
Jain, formerly of Meta where he served as head of global strategy and programmes, brings experience in scaling operations, having previously expanded Uber Eats across the UK.
Aston, who will be based in London, is tasked with leading Carwow’s global people & talent function.
His role will integrate culture, growth, diversity, equity and inclusion, and business transformation to foster a world-class employee experience.
Aston’s background includes building and leading teams at Babylon, now known as eMed, as well as holding senior positions at Trainline and Google.
Carwow group chief business and operations officer Alice Flaye said: “We are always investing in talent across the business to help us deliver our ambitious growth plans. It is certainly an exciting time to be joining Carwow Group – both Gaurav and Dean bring fantastic experience and expertise in their specialist areas gained from working at leading global tech companies, and we are excited to see how they now help us shape Carwow’s future.
These appointments follow Carwow’s recent acquisition of Autovia, an automotive content and commerce media company.
Autovia, which reaches over 15 million car owners, buyers, and enthusiasts monthly through its various print and digital titles, is expected to significantly enhance Carwow’s outreach and capabilities within the UK market.
The acquisition of Autovia, which includes respected titles such as Auto Express, evo, DrivingElectric, Carbuyer, and the annual automotive satisfaction survey, Driver Power, is seen as a strategic move to augment Carwow’s audience reach and content offerings.
