carwow announces key additions to top leadership to drive growth

(Left to right) Ben Carter, Jason Smith and Simon Donegan. Credit: carwow.

carwow, a car buying and selling platform, is bolstering its top executive team to enhance its offerings for motor retailers, manufacturers and consumers.

The platform has appointed Ben Carter as the chief marketing officer. Simon Donegan is joining the team as commercial director, while Jason Smith will head carwow’s new Drive division as its director.

Carter joins carwow from Dunelm, where he worked as a chief marketing officer.

He comes with the experience of working in senior marketing and executive roles for digital and consumer brands such as Betfair and Just Eat.

In his new role at carwow, Carter is tasked with driving brand growth and establishing carwow as the leading platform to buy and sell cars in the UK, Germany and Spain.

Donegan joins carwow with experience in both founding and working within start-up businesses.

For over a decade, Donegan held leadership positions at Amazon, helping it expand the UK marketplace business.

In his role as commercial director, Donegan will manage the expansion of carwow’s UK network of dealer partners and help them drive more revenue.

carwow launched the Drive Division to enhance the ownership proposition for consumers. It is focused on bringing new verticals to market in 2023.

Smith, who will lead the new unit, has worked as chief executive of the price comparison website, Money Expert.

He also brings 14 years of experience as managing director of advertising network, Nixxie.

carwow CEO James Hind said: “carwow’s mission is to create the ultimate online car buying and selling experience for our customers, and we’re so pleased to be welcoming Ben, Simon and Jason into the team to help us achieve that mission.

“The skills, insight and experience that they all bring will prove invaluable as we continue to build carwow with customers and dealer partners at the core. Bringing these new talents and capabilities into the business will help us continue to strengthen the reach and influence of carwow’s market-leading digital platform.”

