Chinese automobile giant Chery, through its subsidiaries Omoda and Jaecoo, has allied with UK-based dealership Brindley Group.
This collaboration is set to introduce a variety of electric vehicles (EVs) and petrol models to the UK market.
It will focus on urban crossover SUVs such as the petrol Omoda 5 and the plug-in hybrid Jaecoo 7.
Omoda 5, which is a mid-size SUV comparable to models such as the Hyundai Kona or Nissan Qashqai, will be available in both electric and petrol variants from its launch.
The electric Omoda 5 EV features a 61kWh battery, offering a range of up to 273 miles.
UK customers are expected to get a seven-year warranty for the new Omoda 5, along with an eight-year battery warranty.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The starting price for the Omoda 5 is anticipated to be around £25,000, with the electric version expected to cost an additional £5,000.
The Jaecoo 7, positioned as a premium four-wheel-drive option, is set to compete with luxury brands such as Mercedes and BMW, launching as a plug-in hybrid.
Brindley Group, a new and used car dealer, will facilitate the introduction of these vehicles at its Cannock dealership.
Brindley Group chairman Che Watson said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to be introducing our partnerships with innovative brands like Omoda and Jaecoo. This is a great demonstration of our commitment to making sustainable vehicles more accessible for our customers. We’re looking forward to the road ahead as we continue to work with these new manufacturers.”
Last week, Chery partnered with European clean mobility provider B-ON to form an electric vehicle joint venture and launch an electric light commercial vehicle named Pelkan.
Adding to its series of strategic expansions, Chery recently announced its intention to manufacture cars in Barcelona through a joint venture with Spanish company EV Motors.
Furthermore, earlier this month, Chery entered a strategic partnership with Octopus Electric Vehicles in the UK, which will facilitate the leasing of Chery’s Omoda electric vehicles to British customers.