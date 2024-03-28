Credit: KleinVision

A Chinese firm has acquired the technology behind a groundbreaking flying car originally developed and successfully test-flown in Europe, according to a report on the BBC.

The AirCar, powered by a BMW engine using conventional fuel, made headlines in 2021 when it completed a 35-minute flight between two Slovakian airports, using runways for take-off and landing. Impressively, it only took just over two minutes for the vehicle to transform from a car into an aircraft.

Now, vehicles based on the AirCar’s design are set to be deployed within a specific geographical region of China. Hebei Jianxin Flying Car Technology Company, based in Cangzhou, has secured exclusive rights to manufacture and operate AirCar aircraft within an undisclosed area. The company has even constructed its own airport and flight school following a previous acquisition from another Slovak aircraft manufacturer, as revealed by Anton Zajac, cofounder of KleinVision, the company behind AirCar’s creation.

China, having been at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, is now actively pursuing solutions for flying transportation. Recently, Autoflight conducted a test flight of a passenger-carrying drone between the cities of Shenzhen and Zhuhai, completing a journey that typically takes three hours by car in just 20 minutes, although no passengers were aboard.

Additionally, in 2023, eHang, a Chinese firm, received a safety certificate from Chinese officials for its electric flying taxi. Meanwhile, the UK government anticipates that flying taxis could become a common sight in the skies by 2028.

However, unlike vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) passenger aircraft like those developed by Autoflight and eHang, AirCar requires a runway for operation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

KleinVision declined to disclose the financial details of the technology sale although AirCar was granted a certificate of airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority in 2022.

Despite the advancements in flying car technology, significant challenges remain in terms of infrastructure, regulation, and public acceptance. Aviation consultant Steve Wright told the BBC that the emergence of personal air transport presents new regulatory questions for global authorities to address, with attempts to fit these innovations into existing frameworks sometimes proving challenging.

Wright suggested that China’s approach to innovation may provide an opportunity to advance the sector more rapidly, drawing parallels to the country’s leadership in the EV market. While prototypes like AirCar capture imaginations, the practical realities of air travel are likely to involve more mundane elements such as queues and baggage checks, Wright added.

Would you pay $200 to reduce a car journey by 43 minutes?