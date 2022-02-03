Close Brothers MF rolls out electronic signature function

Close Brothers Motor Finance has rolled out an electronic signature function, enabling customers to sign for their finance agreement remotely.

Provided through Close Brothers’ partnership with DocuSign eSignature, the solution will replace the firm’s current e-sign process which can only be used by customers who are present at the dealership.

All dealers, brokers and partners will have access to the electronic sign solution, which aims to streamline processes and make buying a vehicle as flexible as possible for both dealers and customers. The new process will give customers the ability to switch between both in-person and digital, which in recent years, particularly during lockdowns and government restrictions, is what many consumers have indicated they would want.

Close Brothers said the aim of the DocuSign eSignature partnership is to ensure dealers remain in control of the sales process – offering in-showroom signing, distance sale and distance sign options. The convenience of this partnership also allows customers to consider their buying options before purchasing, without having to return to the dealer for the purchase.

Seán Kemple, managing director at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: “We have worked closely with DocuSign to stretch capabilities and create an e-signature solution that works well for everyone. This particular partnership is new to DocuSign eSignature and has pushed the bounds of what can be achieved.

“We as a business strive to be forward thinking, always putting both dealer and customer needs at the heart of our processes. This partnership provides us with the ability to do just that, aiding in making flexibility a priority and streamlining the buying process for everyone.”

In November, Close Brothers MF launched an underwriting platform, in partnership with credit reporting firm Experian. The solution has been built to support the underwriting of proposals from both sole applicants and joint applicants, but additional features include the introduction of commercial bureau data, business validation tools and an enhanced commercial scorecard.