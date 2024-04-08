Credit: Shutterstock.com

Following its acquisition by Close Brothers, Bluestone Motor Finance (Ireland) has now completed its rebranding.

Over 650 motor dealers and partners will now offer motor finance under the Close Brothers Motor Finance brand name. They will also have access to a broader lending appetite and a wider product and technology portfolio.

The speed with which the changes have been made bodes well for the future, according to Managing Director Donal Murphy, who continues to lead the specialist motor finance lender, said: “Following the acquisition of Bluestone Motor Finance, teams in Ireland and the UK have collaborated effectively to rebrand the business ahead of schedule and to develop and launch new technology for dealers. In a market where rapid decisions surrounding finance for dealers and their customers are so important, I’m sure this will create great confidence in the Close Brothers Motor Finance brand.”

Now operating as Close Brothers Motor Finance, the business, headquartered in Dublin, has experienced promising growth this year. It is committed to expanding its motor finance offer across the credit curve, a strategy it expects will help sustain its growth trajectory.

The latest vehicle sales data from industry body SIMI support the positive outlook. New car registrations in the year to the end of March rose 8.0%, year-on-year, while light commercial vehicle sales and used car imports rose 34.1% and 24.2%, respectively.

Murphy said: “At Close Brothers Motor Finance, we are building on strong foundations. Close Brothers’ backing and resources have bolstered the combination of imaginative technology and personal service we had with Bluestone, giving us a fresh edge and momentum. We take nothing for granted but are determined to earn the support of more dealers and their customers with our focused motor finance expertise.”

