Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) has signed an exclusive deal with The Green Insurer, the UK’s environmentally friendly car insurance broker, to provide finance for car insurance customers looking to drive in a greener way.

According to a statement by the company, Close Brothers Premium Finance is a premium finance provider, with 2.4 million customers in the UK and Ireland, and a network of over 1,500 brokers.

Launched in November 2023, The Green Insurer aims to help people consider the environment by measuring and offsetting their driving emissions. Drivers are rewarded for driving in an environmentally efficient way or by reducing the amount they drive, through to driving in a way that maximises fuel efficiency. They earn reward points which can then be exchanged for green products.

The Green Insurer also enables customers to track carbon offsets, rewards, and journeys via an app on which they can also manage their policies.

Colin Wallace, Director, personal lines for CBPF, said: “We take great pride in understanding the industry challenges both brokers and customers face, and it’s clear that The Green Insurer is a truly forward-thinking broker. Partnering with us will help bring their proposition to more customers, allowing those customers to spread the cost of their must have insurance premium to make their car insurance a more manageable household expense.

“As a Group, Close Brothers is a signatory of The Net Zero Banking Alliance and is passionate about working with its customers and wider stakeholders on the journey to a net zero future. Being able to support the ambitions of The Green Insurer is therefore incredibly exciting.”

Paul Baxter, CEO, The Green Insurer said: “With its customer focus and digital capabilities, we’re looking forward to working closely with the Close Brothers Premium Finance team. We are laser focused on giving customers a genuine option to buy green insurance easily, and this exclusive deal will help us meet that goal.”

