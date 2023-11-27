CMC Motorcycles has invested in new technology to give customers a better buying experience. It has teamed up with iStoreDOCS to launch a new software platform that supports omnichannel retail.
The platform’s advanced tools deliver an efficient sales experience for dealership staff and customers.
CMC Motorcycles operates four sites in Wales, Yorkshire and the Midlands. The family-owned business sells new and used motorcycles, alongside servicing and MOTs.
The iStoreDOCS cloud is secured with the latest encryption technology to ensure customer data is safe and compliance procedures enforced. With compliance processes in place to reinforce the technology, users of iStoreDOCS can achieve a significantly higher compliance rate.
Commenting on the technology, Jordan McWalter, business manager at CMC Motorcycles, Cannock, said: “We find the system intuitive and easy to use. It saves an enormous amount of time, and distance sales have become easier with no need for paperwork to be signed and returned.”
MAD DEVS launched iStoreDOCS to help dealers better manage customer documentation. It claims over 80% of employees use file sharing on the platform to reduce issues, and needless duplication while increasing collaboration.
David Boyce, CEO at Mad Devs, said: “CMC Motorcycles is a respected retailer that has put the customer at the heart of its business. The new technology will ensure that customers benefit from an easier and safer buying experience. We are rapidly expanding our the number of motorcycle dealers we support across the UK as online sales continue to grow.”
