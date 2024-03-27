The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has sent shockwaves through the US automotive industry, particularly impacting European carmakers operating in the region, according to a Bloomberg report.
With the Port of Baltimore shut down for search and rescue efforts following the bridge collapse, automakers like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are scrambling to reroute their vehicle shipments and mitigate potential disruptions to their supply chains.
Baltimore has long served as a vital entry point for European carmakers into the US market, with over 847,000 cars and light trucks processed through the port last year alone. Companies such as BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz have strategically positioned facilities in and around the port to streamline their vehicle shipments.
According to updated data from Bloomberg, Mazda, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and Subaru have been among the top importers through Baltimore this month. European automakers are closely monitoring the situation and exploring alternative options within their supply chain networks to minimise the impact on their operations.
While some, like Volkswagen, have terminals located outside the affected area, others, such as Mercedes-Benz, are assessing the situation and coordinating closely with their logistics partners to ensure minimal disruption.
Despite the challenges posed by the bridge collapse, European carmakers remain resilient and are leveraging their expertise in supply chain management to navigate through this unforeseen obstacle.
The accident comes in the wake of a period when the global shipping industry has been grappling with disruptions caused by Houthi rebel attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. These attacks, which commenced during the Israel-Hamas conflict, have compelled ships to take longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, leading to increased sailing frequency and operational challenges for maritime transport.
Pressing issues for automotive supply chains
OEMs ‘rethinking’ their approach to supply and distribution chains