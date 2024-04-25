Leasys’ new comprehensive rental service complements the company’s current line of customised medium- and long-term rental options. Credit: alexfan32/Shutterstock.

Leasys has launched a new short-term rental offering to expand the range of its mobility solutions in the UK.

The company, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, has developed the offering in partnership with an undisclosed “major mobility solutions provider”.

The service will allow Leasys’ customers to rent a car or commercial vehicle for a period of one to 28 days for either personal or professional use, outside of their primary lease agreement.

Leasys’ new comprehensive rental service will include maintenance and collision damage waiver in addition to free vehicle returns at any time for easy and hassle-free driving.

It complements the company’s current line of customised medium- and long-term rental options, which also includes multi-brand operational leasing, and advances its goal of providing adaptable solutions to meet all mobility-related demands.

Leasys UK managing director Matthew Boswell said: “We are excited to be launching this service, allowing us to expand our customer offering and provide even greater flexibility through this new and comprehensive short-term rental service.”

Stellantis announced the formation of Leasys in April 2023, following the merger of Leasys and Free2move Lease.

Currently, the leasing company operates in 11 European countries: Italy, Spain, France, UK, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Luxembourg, and Austria.

It claims to have a managed fleet of 870,000 vehicles and plans to grow to a million vehicles by 2026.

Earlier this month, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares revealed plans for potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Tavares noted several important elements that raised the possibility of M&A activity in the automotive industry.

He listed the United Auto Workers union’s recent expensive contracts, the rise of Chinese manufacturers, and the European Union’s efforts to phase out combustion engines as the main forces behind this trend.