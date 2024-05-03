KGM Motors UK has named Keith Chaffe, with more than 20 years of experience in the automotive sector, as the head of technical and customer service.
In the new role, Chaffe will lead the customer service team.
His career in the automotive industry began as a vehicle technician, eventually leading teams to provide technical support services.
His role has encompassed responsibilities for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) customer bases.
Chaffe’s appointment is seen as a significant move to bolster KGM Motors UK’s aftersales team. His understanding of the industry is expected to be a valuable asset in strengthening the brand’s position in the UK market.
KGM Motors UK service operations general manager Stephen Bucci said: “We are thrilled to have Keith join our team as part of our department’s restructuring efforts to provide greater operational and technical support.
“His wealth of experience and expertise in the industry will undoubtedly enhance the support we provide to our valued customers and help us build long-lasting relationships with both our customer and dealer network. We extend our sincere congratulations to Keith on his appointment and wish him the best of luck in his new role.”
Commenting on his appointment, Chaffe said: “I am delighted to be joining KGM Motors at what is a very exciting period for the company. I am very much looking forward to leading the support of our customer and dealer network to deliver the best service possible.”
KGM Motors UK, known until recently as SsangYong, is the official importer of KGM Group vehicles into the UK.
KGM Group is a South Korean company with its roots dating back to 1954. It specialises in 4x4s, SUVs, MPVs, and pick-up trucks.
Earlier this year, KGM Motors UK expanded its operations by adding KGM Birmingham to its dealer network.