In a move to bolster its presence in the Australian automotive logistics sector, The Optimus Group, a global automotive investment company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has finalised an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Autocare Services from LINX Cargo Care Group.
The purchase, valued at AUD$44 million (£22.77 million) for 75,505 shares, follows Optimus Group’s acquisition of the Autopact dealer group.
Autocare Services, a significant player in Australia’s integrated automotive logistics for over six decades, provides end-to-end solutions to the automotive industry encompassing vehicle transport, storage, processing, quarantine, cleaning, compliance, freight forwarding, customs broking, new vehicle pre-delivery, accessory fitments, and various dealer services.
Autocare Services has been a key player in delivering vehicles to dealerships across Australia, recognisable by its distinctive red and yellow car transporters and has a team of 600 employees.
The acquisition, part of Optimus Group’s diversification strategy, marks a significant milestone as the company shifts its focus away from used car imports.
Within Australia, Optimus Group holds a 30% stake in the used car retailer Ozcar, which boasts 20 sites, and a 60% stake in Blue Flag, a Melbourne-based automotive data services business.
Additionally, Optimus has a 100% stake in Dolphin Shipping, with a significant market share in the used car trade from Japan to Australia, handling 500 to 900 cars monthly. The company also holds a 30% stake in Car Empire, a warehouse-style used car operation on the Gold Coast, specialising in imports.
Furthermore, Optimus Group recently announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in AutoTrader New Zealand, a digital online automotive sales platform. These strategic moves highlight Optimus Group’s commitment to diversification and expansion within the automotive industry.
Advisers on the acquisition were Grant Thornton, led by Chris Dunne, Jared Grima, Ben Napier, Shoko Arakawa, and Sally Pace.
