Consumer car finance new business volumes grew by 5% in August 2022

Consumer car finance new business volumes grew in August 2022 by 5% compared with the same month in 2021, new figures by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA).

The corresponding value of new business increased by 13% over the same period. In the first eight months of 2022, new business volumes remained 5% higher than in the same period in 2021.

The consumer new car finance market reported growth in new business of 2% by value, but a fall of 6% by volume in August compared with the same month in 2021. In the first eight months of 2022, new business volumes in this market were 6% lower than in the same period in 2021.

The consumer used car finance market reported new business up 19% by value, and 8% by volume in August compared with the same month in 2021. In the first eight months of 2022, new business volumes in this market were 10% higher than in the same period in 2021.

Geraldine Kilkelly, Director of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said: “In August 2022, the consumer car finance market reported growth in both the value and volume of new business for the first time since March this year, buoyed by another strong performance by the consumer used car finance market. Growth in average advances provided for consumer new and used car purchases remained robust despite some softening in the growth of new and used car prices.

“During the coming months when many consumers may be facing increased pressures on their household incomes, the motor finance industry remains committed to meeting the demand for the financing of car purchases and providing targeted support to customers who may need it.

“As always, customers who are worried about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”

Michael Davidson, chief revenue officer at Freedom Finance, a digital lending marketplace provider, said that growth in the auto finance market and the rise of embedded finance was playing a “major role” in supporting motorists.

“Auto finance has a major role to play in meeting the demand from people looking to buy new and used vehicles by spreading the cost of payments in a flexible, tailored way. The market has seen significant growth and innovation to broaden the range of products that are available and there are now more bespoke options that can be arranged to suit a customer’s personal circumstances.

"Technologies are improving and digital marketplaces can now quickly offer a range of products that customers will definitely be eligible for via a single application that won’t damage their credit score."

