Consumer car finance volumes up 43% in January: FLA

How is AI impacting the future of Banking? Major players and companies

Market size and growth forecasts

Case studies

There has never been a more important time for banks to invest in AI. With threats to the industry coming from both disruptive fintechs and the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be proactive in adopting strategies and processes to help you remain competitive and desirable to consumers.

In banking, artificial intelligence (AI) use cases range from enhancing client interactions through chatbots; to providing better loan terms through data-driven risk assessments; and the automation of laborious back-end processes. Banks can realize the benefits of AI in cost savings, quality improvements, expansion of services, and increased personalization in these product offerings.

GlobalData's AI in Banking Thematic Research report provides you with an in-depth lens into the impact of artificial intelligence on the industry. We highlight both the challenges and opportunities associated with the innovative technology now, and in the future.



By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.

The corresponding value of new business increased by 60% over the same period. In the twelve months to January 2022, new business volumes grew by 15% compared with the same period in 2021.

The consumer new car finance market reported new business up 52% by value and 47% by volume in January compared with the same month in 2021. In the twelve months to January 2022, new business volumes in this market were 12% higher than in the same period in 2021. The percentage of private new car sales financed by FLA members in the twelve months to January 2022 was 91.2%.

The consumer used car finance market reported new business up 66% by value and 41% by volume in January compared with the same month in 2021. In the twelve months to January 2022, new business volumes in this market were 17% higher than in the same period in 2021.

Geraldine Kilkelly, Director of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said:

“The strong performance of the consumer car finance market in January in part reflects the closure of showrooms during the third UK lockdown last year and the continued record-high growth in used car prices. Annual new business by value reported by the consumer car finance market was only 1% lower in January than its pre-pandemic level.

“The economic outlook in the UK and globally has weakened following the invasion of Ukraine, with consumer price inflation in the UK expected to peak at more than 8% in the first half of this year. Nevertheless, we continue to expect further growth in the market during 2022 as demand for finance for electric vehicles and used cars remains strong.”

January car production falls 20.1% as pandemic pressures continue

