Danske Bank UK taps Tusker to offer EV benefits scheme

The EV car benefits scheme was launched in September. Credit: Markus Spiske on Unsplash.

Danske Bank UK, a unit of the Danish entity Danske Bank Group has partnered with Tusker to launch a new electric vehicle-focused car benefits scheme.

Implemented by Tusker, the new scheme is aimed at enabling employees to lease a new EV.

At the beginning of this year, Tusker was contacted by Danske Bank, a leading bank in Northern Ireland with a growing presence in Great Britain, to launch the car benefits scheme for its staff.

The UK-based car benefits scheme provider was chosen by the bank to offer a comprehensive automobile package that could be implemented across the entire firm.

Danske Bank hr people services and systems manager Susan McAllister said: “Following a high level of interest in salary sacrifice schemes from colleagues and continuing our efforts towards improving our carbon footprint as an organisation, the Tusker car benefits scheme seemed to be a great solution for us. We can now offer a vehicle to a larger portion of our colleagues, who have not had this option in the past.”

The scheme was introduced in September and 45% of staff have already signed up to check out the cars that are offered.

Tusker CEO Paul Gilshan said: “We are focused on ensuring as many people as possible have access to a brand new, low or zero-emission car so it is great to see that the employees at Danske Bank now have access to the scheme, helping them move to greener electric cars.”

In June this year, Tusker announced that it has developed a new platform in partnership with Diode to support businesses transitioning to EVs.