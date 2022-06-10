Tusker and Diode develop new platform to support transition to EV

UK’s car benefits scheme provider Tusker and electric vehicle (EV) tech start-up Diode have developed a new platform to support businesses in transitioning to EVs.

The collaboration aims to make the charge point procurement process easier by offering data-backed workplace charging recommendations and letting employees assess EV suitability.

The new platform will also generate electrification guidance reports for businesses.

As the initial step towards transition, a thorough analysis of each employee and vehicle will give a picture of the suitability of individual employees for EVs and their charging needs at the workplace.

Diode, which develops tools to aid in the implementation of EV infrastructure, collects data on vehicles and employees, including private car drivers.

The data is then processed to provide a dynamic charging infrastructure recommendation to each business, which includes the number and type of charging points the client needs over the next five years.

Tusker CEO Paul Gilshan said: “We are confident that this added service will help to make the process of electrification less daunting for companies new to the concept.

“In our experience, many companies do not have a dedicated in-house specialist, so the task of developing an electric vehicle strategy often falls to finance or HR to implement. With this platform, the whole concept is simplified and is data-driven.”

Diode founder and CEO Jon Horsfield said: “Our new data-driven reporting platform, which will be used in partnership with Tusker, will give employees the confidence to make the switch and businesses the tool to get the right amount of workplace charging installed.

“As a fully carbon neutral company, they are truly sustainable and as the longest-running EV-focussed salary sacrifice provider in the UK, we look forward to working together to help as many businesses transition to green motoring as possible.”

Last month, global digital payments provider Visa formed a partnership with JustCharge to boost EV adoption in the UK.