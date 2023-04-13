International supply chain company Dawsongroup plc has placed an order for 270 3.5-tonne Iveco Daily vans for 2023.

The move was prompted by a positive response from operators who have rented the initial batch of 350 Daily that were introduced to the Dawsongroup fleet last year.

IVECO UK light business line director, Mike Cutts, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many derivatives of the IVECO Daily form part of this fleet as it really highlights the model’s sheer versatility.”

This includes chassis cab models equipped with Luton boxes, single and crew cab tippers, dropsides, and tool pod tipper bodies; coupled with a 1,154kg payload and 3.5-tonne towing capacity.

Calvin Moore, Dawsongroup vans fleet director, said: “In addition to the five different sub-derivatives we already have on fleet from IVECO, we’re introducing panel van derivatives later in 2023.”

Supplied by Northern Commercials, the IVECO Daily is powered by a 140bhp 2.3-litre diesel engine, with 370Nm of torque. Clutch endurance has increased by 18% versus the previous model while gearchange motion’s free play has reduced by 50%. This model has 350,000km oil change intervals.

Daily Models also feature City Mode, a system that minimises steering effort for operators.

Daily Model users can also use IVECO Driver Pal and Telematics Connectivity Box. Powered by Amazon Alexa, the driver assistant allows users to manage route planning, provide fuel efficiency advice, and monitor vehicle health through voice commands.

These vehicles have an anticipated mileage ranging from 26,000 miles to 100,000 miles per year.

Business is on the up for brokers