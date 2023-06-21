DMN Logistics has completed the acquisition of JLL Vehicle Distribution for its EV and transported vehicle logistics operation as it focuses on business growth and expansion in 2023.

Alvechurch-based JLL Vehicle Distribution, established in 2010, offers boutique and EV transport operations for Inchcape, Autorola, Audi as well as other large dealer groups, vehicle brokers and multiple brands.

DMN Logistics initially approached JLL Vehicle Distribution director James Lee to explore opportunities to work closely together and following extensive talks, both parties agreed upon a full acquisition of JLL.

The acquisition enables DMN Logistics to leverage opportunities with many of the emerging Chinese OEMs who are looking to expand into the UK and grow in the vehicle logistics marketplace.

Lee, who will remain in the business as managing director, said: “This acquisition benefits both us and DMN Logistics. Our contacts can support their expansion while they are better equipped to support our infrastructure. It’s a win-win for both companies.”

“I’m looking forward to supporting DMN Logistics as they develop and grow from strength to strength.”

Nick Chadaway, managing director at DMN Logistics, added: “Both our companies specialise in vehicle logistics but the scale we want to achieve in the marketplace cannot be accomplished as quickly as we hope if we are separate entities.

“We have ambitious plans to expand in the EV logistics and automotive sectors and this strategic acquisition will help achieve our aims. With the JLL business, we are able to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the new entrants and as EVs become mainstream.

“It is no secret that we have been more focused on business growth since the pandemic, and this acquisition instantly increases our fleet size. We have already placed orders for more vehicles and further orders planned to increase our ability to offer more EV movements.”

Octopus Electric Vehicles raises £650m in EV funding