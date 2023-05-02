DriveElectric is launching a new EV HUB which will support businesses to achieve Net Zero.

The EV HUB allows businesses to view the cost and carbon of electric vehicles and their charging. The EV HUB includes CHARGE+ which automatically optimises the energy delivered to an EV, enabling businesses to charge electric vehicles with low-carbon electricity.

The EV HUB provides a dashboard for a business fleets. Businesses can monitor and manage fleet carbon usage, fleet costs and monitor charging behaviours to give a full picture of how green and efficient a fleet really is.

The EV HUB also helps businesses access intelligent data to deliver insights into behaviour patterns for every driver, every vehicle and every charging location. The EV HUB provides businesses with a picture of how efficient and low carbon a fleet is operating and the ability to report progress towards Net Zero.

DriveElectric is launching its new EV HUB at Fully Charged LIVE South at Farnborough International on the 28th, 29th & 30th April. DriveElectric is also the Business Partner for Fully Charged LIVE North at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate on 19th, 20th & 21st May.

Mike Potter, managing director of DriveElectric, says “There’s an urgent need for all of us to make rapid progress towards Net Zero. DriveElectric is helping businesses on this journey by complementing its well-established EV leasing offer with our new EV HUB where you can now measure carbon footprint and charging behaviour to make genuine improvements towards a more sustainable business.

“Energy capture, distribution and charging platforms need to work together to ensure we use the greenest, cheapest electricity and keep our EV use within close reach of Net Zero. We’re delighted to launch our new services at Fully Charged LIVE, an event where you can find businesses that are leading the green revolution.”

EV HUB beta will open immediately after Fully Charged LIVE for businesses looking to measure and drive down the environmental impact of fleet and business operations.

Electric car sales surge