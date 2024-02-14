Glasgow-based licence checking and compliance business, DriverCheck, has appointed David Greenaway as account manager to service new and existing clients.

Reporting to managing director Yvette Giannini, Greenaway’s appointment is the latest in a series of new announcements at DriverCheck, the most recent of which was the promotion of Giannini herself to the position of managing director.

The company had an outstanding year last year and results show sales growth of almost 10%, with a further 26,500 drivers added across the 1,200-plus client portfolio.

“I’m very excited to take on this new role and responsibility and to help take DriverCheck into the next phase of its planned expansion,” said Greenaway, who has a business background spread over 20 years in sales and marketing and coaching and training.

David Greenaway

DriverCheck deals in automated licence and compliance checking, providing highly efficient managed services for clients to remove the administrative and operational burdens of licence checking and grey fleet management from their daily activities.

Its client base includes names in the insurance, utilities and automotive sectors, with an aggregate total of around 330,000 drivers, including 18,000 grey fleet drivers, spread across the client portfolio.

The company has recently moved to new offices which, at almost double the size, offer further scope for expansion. Last year, the business appointed Andy Smith as head of sales to further expand its management team.

Yvette Giannini said: “We welcome David to our growing team at DriverCheck confident that he will help us continue to provide the very high level of managed services our clients have come to expect.”

DriverCheck along with sister company, Derby-based Licence Check, forms part of Ebbon Compliance, the UK’s largest driving licence checking and vehicle compliance business with a combined 1.6 million licence checks per annum.

Ebbon Compliance is one of three distinct and separate business areas within the Ebbon Group – the others are Ebbon Automotive and Ebbon Intelligence – and is part of a restructuring designed to provide greater clarity of structure across the Group as a whole.