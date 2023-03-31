Blink Charging, a manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of EV charging equipment and services, has announced the rebranding of EB Charging to Blink Charging UK following its acquisition in April 2022.

The rebrand provides Blink with a visible footprint of more than 1,225 chargers in the UK and Ireland.

“The market opportunity in the UK and Ireland is substantial and was a significant factor in our consideration for the EB Charging acquisition,” said Michael D. Farkas, founder and CEO of Blink Charging.

“While overall vehicle sales in the UK are slow, EVs outpaced expectations, accounting for nearly 17% of new vehicle registrations last year. The acceleration of EV adoption demands the EV charging infrastructure to support it. With Blink now having a solid foundation and growing brand awareness across the region, we can further accelerate our charging network globally.”

EB Charging provides services to more than 50 councils as well as to NHS healthcare trusts, universities, and fleets.

Miko de Haan, managing director, Europe, for Blink Charging, said: “Blink is committed to its mission of slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation and advanced EV adoption with a desire to see zero-emission towns and cities everywhere.

“Bringing these two EV charging leaders together adds to Blink’s innovation engine, and allows them to be more responsive, faster, and better equipped to deliver one of the best driver experiences around, and a market leading service for clients.”

The rebrand to Blink Charging UK includes an updated look to the existing EB charging branded chargers, an updated look to the EV driver mobile app, the “Blink Charging – EB Go!”, and a refreshed Blink look to the website and external sales and marketing assets.

Alex Calnan, the managing director of Blink Charging UK, said: “This work builds on the strong foundations we’ve laid over the last seven years, and aside from a fresh new look, enables us to deliver even better services to our clients and EV drivers.”